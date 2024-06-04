Caesar’s Real Estate Smashers and Young Starz recorded victories in the Caesar’s Real Estate Greggs Ten/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field last Sunday.

Caesar’s Real Estate Smashers sealed a 23-run win over Dr. Thomas Injectors.

The scores: Caesar’s Real Estate Smashers 100 for 3 off 10-overs; (Zyron Harry 64 not out).

Dr. Thomas Injectors 77 for 7 off 10-overs; (Tex Franklyn 14; O-ZAN-DE Baptiste 3-5).

Young Starz edged the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 9 runs.

The scores: Young Starz 118 for 7 off 10-overs; (Zivon Walker 40; Ray Jordan 2-6).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 109 for 8 off 10-overs; (Desron Maloney 32; Hamish Phillips 3-17).

