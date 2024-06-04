Former St Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and West Indies fast bowler, Ian Allen has said that he was very pleased with the way the new pitch squares at the Cricket World Cup match and practice venues played in a trial run last weekend.

Several local cricketers played on one of the pitches at the venues to test them out before the World Cup matches here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Allen said that there was good bounce and carry and that the pitches were even.

The Arnos Vale Sports Complex is the match venue for the 5 Group “D” matches in St Vincent and the Grenadines while Arnos Vale (2) and the Sion Hill Playing Field are practice venues.

The Ground staff at the venues are now busy putting the final preparations on the pitch squares which comprise 6 pitches each.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related