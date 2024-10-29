Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars and County Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble Family won last Saturday’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated Hill Top by 88 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late Start.

The scores: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 178-5 off 15 overs (Godwin John 31, Nyron Da Souza 29, Glenroy Dasent 26, Kody Horne 25). Hill Top 90-7 off 15 overs).

