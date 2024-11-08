SVG kicks off activities to mark World Tourism Month

Activities continue to roll out as St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates World Tourism Month.

World Tourism month celebration in St Vincent and the Grenadines began with a church service on Friday, November 1st.

Senior Marketing Officer in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Caricia Taylor said tourism operators were reminded of the need to deliver the highest quality service to visitors to the country.

Tourism Month is being celebrate under the slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business – Live It, Love It, Embrace It.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related