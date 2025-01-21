Yesterday’s Groups 3 and 4 preliminaries of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Open Singles Table Tennis Championships at the Student Union Building at the College’s Villa Campus resulted in victories for Afi Lucas, Kris Ollivierre, and Macahlie Hazelwood.

Afi Lucas of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies took the top spot in Group 3 after playing unbeaten. He defeated Andre Bowman 11-1, 11-5; won from Kris Ollivierre 11-8, 13-11; beat Shanecia Delpesche 13-11, 6-11, 11-9; then had he better of Mouriko Francois 11-2, 11-4.

Kris Ollivierre of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education won from Mouriko Francois 11-5, 11-7, edged Shanecia Delpesche 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, then had an 11-5, 11-9 victory over Andre Bowman.



Macahlie Hazelwood of the St. Vincent Grammar School controlled Group 4 by winning his 5 preliminary round matches over Olijah Corke 11-7, 11-7; Jamal Browne 11-3, 11-3; Myra Laborde 11-9, 11-2; Dorean Jackson 11-4, 11-0; and Tayon Burgin 11-6, 11-7.

Olijah Corke of the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School emerged runners-up in Group 2. After recovering from defeat by Hazelwood, he beat Tayon Burgin 11-6, 14-12; Dorean Jackson 11-1, 12-10; Myra Laborde 11-5, 11-4; and Jamal Browne 11-8, 11-5.

The last set of preliminary round matches will be played today involving players in Groups 5 and 6.

