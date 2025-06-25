Education Minister commends CPEA students for outstanding results despite the challenges

Minister of Education Curtis King, has commended students who sat the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Exam for persevering through several natural disasters to produce exceptional results.

Minister King tells NBC News he is very happy with the students’ results.

Minister King thanked all stakeholders in the education sector for their hard work.

Saj Christophe Caesar, a student of the Sugar Mill Academy is the top performer in this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

Saj emerged as this year’s top student with the highest average score of 99.20 percent.

