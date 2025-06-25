Minister James tells SVGCC Graduands that the future rests in their hands

The development and transformation of the country rest on the shoulders of young people.

That’s according of Minister of Tourism Carlos James. He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College yesterday.

Minister James said it is an important ask, but is adamant that this generation will set an example, lift the bar and be the successes of the education revolution.

Minister James said parents of the graduates should hold their heads high.

