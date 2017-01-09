SVG Community College Footballers

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football team made a winning start to their tour of Carriacou at the weekend with a 1-nil victory over Hotel LAU-RENA All Stars.

SVG Community College dominated the first half with impressive ball control and teamwork, but failed to convert any of the four scoring opportunities that they created.

The winning goal, a penalty, was scored by Javal Samuel in the 73rd minute after Jowan Sawyers was brought down deep into the 18-yard box as he moved to goal.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College were in winners’ row again yesterday when they defeated Uprising Youths 3-1.

Community College took the lead in the 20th minute through Najima Burgin, after excellent individual work by Aron Cupid.

Uprising Youths equalized from a 30-yard shot by Ricky Alexander in the 30th minute. Kewon Clarke regained the lead for Community College two minutes later, and Gidron Francis scored the College’s third goal in the 40th minute.

Today was recreation day with the final game tomorrow afternoon.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related