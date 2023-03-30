Kingstown Preparatory School Takes this year’s National Lotteries Authority Primary Schools Track and Field Championships

The Kingstown Preparatory School ran away with this year’s National Lotteries Authority Primary Schools Track and Field Championships Wednesday as they totaled 259 points in the 40 Final Events at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium at Diamond.

Stephanie Browne Primary of Union Island were second on 204 points and were followed by Paget Farm Government School of Bequia (175), Questelles Government School (170), and Fitz Hughes Government School, fifth with 136 points.

In all, 47 Primary Schools competed in the Heats and Finals of the Track and Field Events.

Apart from winning the overall Title yesterday, Kingstown Preparatory School also won the Girls title with their tally of 183 points. Paget Farm Government School of Bequia took the Boys Title totaling 144 points.

Katriel Bailey of Kingstown Preparatory School gained 36 points to emerge the Girls Champion. There was a tie between Chrisroy Stowe of Kingstown Preparatory School and Mark Dells of the Buccament Government School for the Boys Championship Title, with each athlete finishing on 38 points.

Wednesday, 14 records were broken on the track in the Girls and Boys Events, and two records equaled, one each in the Boys High Jump and the Girls High Jump.

Thursday, it will be the turn of athletes from the country’s Secondary Schools to match or surpass yesterday’s impressive performances by the athletes from the country’s Primary Schools.

