Chicago Bears ended the worst losing streak in their 104-year National Football League (NFL) history with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, on the same day that legend Dick Butkus died aged 80.

Chicago Bears had not won for 14 games, last doing so against the New England Patriots almost 12 months ago.

But Justin Fields passed for four touchdowns, three to DJ Moore, to help Chicago Bears secure the victory in Maryland.

Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards, and also rushed for 57 yards, while Moore caught eight passes for a career-best 230 yards, the second-most in Chicago’s history.

Chicago Bears led by 24 at half-time but Washington Commanders closed to 30-20 with 10 minutes remaining, before Moore produced a 56-yard touchdown to give the Chicago Bears a 37-20 lead.

Cairo Santos then added his fourth field goal in the closing stages.

The result ensured that Chicago Bears, winless since 24th October last year, brought an end to the worst run in franchise history, after losing a 21-point lead in a 31-28 defeat by the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

