NBA Results

Oklahoma City Thunder gained a 128-109 win over Golden State Warriors in the NBA at the Chase Centre in San Francisco last night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander managed 24 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds, while Joe Isiah supported with 23 points and Josh Giddey finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds after 21 shots for Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jonathan Kuminga with 21 points was the leading scorer for Golden State Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry was out with knee soreness. Green was out due to a 5-gamer suspension.

Miami Heat defeated Brooklyn Nets 122-115 in Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored a game high 36 points for Miami Heat. Duncan Robinson supported with 26 points, and Bam Adebayo added 20 points.

Mikal Brigs and Lonnie Walker with 23 points each led the scoring for Brooklyn Nets.

