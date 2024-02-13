Conor Gallagher scored twice as Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the English Premier League at Selhurst Park in London yesterday.

Chelsea dominated the opening period of the match but Crystal Palace took the lead, with Jefferson Lerma picking collecting the pass on the edge of the area and rifling the shot into the top corner in the 30th minute.

Chelsea could not muster a shot until the 45th minute as Crystal Palace tried to frustrate their opponents and picked up a much-needed win to widen the five-point gap to the relegation zone.

It took just two minutes of the second half for Chelsea to level the scores 1-1 as Malo Gusto’s bouncing cross was met by Gallagher, who smashed the ball past goal-keeper, Dean Henderson.

Chelsea continued to push for a winner and Gallagher secured it in stoppage time with a neat first-time finish, before Enzo Fernandez added a composed finish at the near post to help lift his team to 10th in the table.

