The newest franchise in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Antigua and Barbuda Falcons was launched yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda which will be their home.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were officially unveiled during a gala opening ceremony hosted by the franchise owners, WORLDWIDE Sports Management Group. Parimatch, the number one global gaming platform will serve as the main sponsor of the team.

Details of the overall structure of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and their Coaching and Management staff will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 Republic Bank CPL will take place from 28th August to 6th October with matches in Antigua for the first time in 10 years.

Matches will also be played in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The final will once again take place in Guyana at the National Stadium at Providence.

The window for the CPL will not clash with West Indies fixtures, so that the best cricket talent in the Caribbean will be on show.

