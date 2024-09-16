Dental Awareness Week is being observed this week under the theme “A Cavity Free Smile Journey”

The activities began with a Church Service at the Kingstown Methodist Church yesterday, and include a Dental Health Education Challenges for Primary School Students.

Delivering brief remarks, Senior Dental Surgeon in the Dental Services Department of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendan Richards said the aim of the activities is to bring awareness about the importance of oral care.

Dr. Richards said taking care of one’s dental health is essential to their overall health.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health

