World Pediatrics says it wrapped up a very successful Physical and Occupational Therapy Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday of this week.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins tells NBC News this Clinic was held on the heels of the Urology Mission which ran from November 9th to the 16th.

Wiggins says more than thirty Vincentian children were seen during the Physical and Occupational Therapy Mission.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related