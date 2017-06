Saturday 11th March is the Deadline for Entry to the Junior National Trials.

Registration Forms are available at the Office at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue here in Kingstown. Players can register online via the Tournament Website, the Junior National Trials Tournament page.

The Junior National Trials scheduled for the 17th to 18th March, will be used as a perquisite prior to selection to the Junior National Team to compete in the 2017 Junior OECS Championships.









