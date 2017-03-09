SVG Rugby Union

The St. Martin’s Secondary School and the Clare Valley Primary School have been added to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union’s Grass Roots “GET INTO RUGBY” programme.

The Union plans to add more Schools to the programme as it endeavours to reach out to as many Schools as possible throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Union is continuing it Rugby recruitment programme for Male and Female Under-19 and Senior players.

Training sessions are held at the Sion Hill Playing Field on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 pm.









