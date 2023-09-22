Bangladesh restricted New Zealand to 136-5 off 33.4 overs in the 1st One Day International (ODI) in Mirpur, Bangladesh yesterday before the match was called off due to persistent rain and lightning.

Bangladesh’s left-arm, fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman took 3-27, while left-arm, leg-spinner, Nasum Ahmed captured 2-21 on a tricky pitch where fast bowlers had the ball sticking in the surface and spinners got plenty of turn and bounce.

New Zealand’s opening batsman, Will Young grafted his way to 58 off 91 balls after New Zealand lost early wickets. Middle order batsman, Henry Nicholls was slightly quicker in scoring 44 off 57 balls. They helped New Zealand rebuild their innings, but the honours belonged to the Bangladesh bowlers.

There were two rain interruptions, and the second one made it impossible to continue the match.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. The match started after a spell of rain between the toss and the first ball.

The final scores: New Zealand 136-5 off 33.4 of the re-scheduled 42 overs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related