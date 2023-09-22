Four matches will be played tomorrow and Sunday in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

Tomorrow Stanley Browne Stubbs Masters will play against Veejays North Windward Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field, and Sion Hill Masters will oppose Strokes Masters at the Buccament Playing Field.

On Sunday, Civil and Architectural Park Hill Masters will meet Ptani Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field, and Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters will play against Budgmart Pastures Masters at the Buccament Playing Field.

Play is scheduled to start at 2.00 p. m each day.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related