Shafiqua Maloney Qualifies for 800 metre Olympic Final in Paris
Vincentian, Shafiqua Maloney ran the best Women’s 800 metres of her life so far yesterday at the Paris Olympics where she clocked 1 minute, 57.69 seconds to break the St Vincent and the Grenadines record for the second consecutive day to finish 2nd in Semi-final 2 behind Tsige Duguma of Ethopia in 1 minute, 57.47 second, her personal best.
The final will be at 3.47 p. m today.
Yesterday, Maloney ran a superb race among the best Women’s 800 Metres runners in the World.
She has become the first Vincentian athlete to reach the Final of an Olympic Event.